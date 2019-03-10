Kwara PDP Governorship Candidate Loses His Local Government To APC

Honourable Razak Atunwa, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, has lost the governorship election in his Asa Local Government Area (LGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Professor Liman Sanusi, the Chief Collation Officer for the governorship election, announced the result for Asa LGA at the collation centre in INEC office, Ilorin, on Sunday.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC polled 16,246 votes to defeat Atunwa, who secured only 8,963 votes.

In Ogbondorok/Reke Ward, APC got 781 votes, while PDP got 213 votes. In Owode Ward, AbdulRazaq polled 925 votes and Atunwa got 421 votes.

APC scored 344 votes in Okeso Ward to defeat PDP with 239 votes. In Laduba Ward, APC polled 1,243 votes against 362 votes garnered by APC. In Afon Ward, AbdulRazaq got 1,384 against Atunwa’s 569, while APC scored 1,297 votes in Oja Ward against PDP’s 472 votes.

APC also won in Budo-Efo with 1,195 votes against 874 votes scored by PDP.

According to NAN, results from 11 LGAs have been announced, with APC taking the lead in those LGAs. While Asa, Oke Ero, Oyun, Offa, Irepodun, Isin, Ifelodun, Moro, Edu, Ilorin South, Ilorin East have been announced, results from Ilorin West, Kaiama, Baruten, and Patigi LGAs are expected.