Tambuwal Wins His Local Government By A Wide Margin

At the state collation centre where announcement of results is ongoing, it was announced that for Tambuwal LGA, PDP polled 42,830 to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which secured 29,081 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Aminu Tambuwal, governorship candidate seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, has won the election in his local government area.

Total number of registered voters was 123,749.

Of the accredited voters which were 75,951, there were 72,382 valid votes and 2,347 invalid ones.

Total votes recorded were 74,729.

