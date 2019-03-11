BREAKING: APC Beats PDP By A Gap Of Over 1.1m Votes To Clinch Borno Governorship

Zulum polled 1,175, 440 votes to defeat Mohammed Imam, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with a meagre 66,115 votes. This is some astounding victory, as the margin between Umara-Zulum and Imam is precisely 1,109,325 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Babagana Umara-Zulum, a Professor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the Borno State governorship election.

Zulum polled 1,175, 440 votes to defeat Mohammed Imam, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with a meagre 66,115 votes.

This is some astounding victory, as the margin between Umara-Zulum and Imam is precisely 1,109,325 votes.

Umara-Zulum is the anointed of outgoing Governor of the state, Kashim Shettima, who appointed him into his cabinet as a commissioner.

SaharaReporters, New York

