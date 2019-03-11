BREAKING: APC Not Even In Top Three As Emedioha Defeats Okorocha’s Anointed In Imo

Ihedioha polled 273,404 votes to beat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, the anointed of outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha who polled 190,364. Senator Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Congress Grand Alliance (APGA) placed third after polling 114,676 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Emeka Ihedioha, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State governorship election, has emerged winner.

Professor Francis Otunta, the state Returning Officer, declared Emedioha winner of the election, announcing that he polled 273,404 votes to beat his closest rival, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, the anointed of outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha who polled 190,364.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Congress Grand Alliance (APGA) placed third after polling 114,676 votes.

Senator Hope Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended up in a distant fourth.

