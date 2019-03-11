Ex-APC National Secretary Mai Mala Buni Wins Yobe Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mai Mala Buni, the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the governorship election in Yobe State.

Announcing the result, the returning officer for the governorship election, Professor Abubakar Musa Gundiri, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Wukari, said Buni of APC emerged winner having scored the highest votes.

Buni scored a total of 444,013 votes to defeat Umar Iliya Damagum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that polled 95,703 votes.

"I, Professor Abubakar Gundiri, hereby certify that Mala Buni, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the election" he announced.

The returning officer explained that the exercise had a total of 1,365,913 registered voters; 546,391 accredited voters, of which, 560,492 of voted.

There were 14,101 invalid votes.

The final result sheet was signed by Dr Abdu Bulama, the PDP party agent, and Dr. Zaji Bunu, the APC party agent.

Result breakdown from the 17 LGAs:

Fika:

APC - 36,519

PDP - 9,552

Machina:

APC - 16,950

PDP - 2,164

Nangere:

APC - 25,698

PDP - 4,765

Tarmuwa:

APC - 11,338

PDP - 3,925

Gujba:

APC - 17,714

PDP - 1,119

Damaturu:

APC - 26,087

PDP - 3,760

Gaidam:

APC - 18724

PDP - 2760

Nguru:

APC - 28,366

PDP - 19,468

Bade:

APC - 32,213

PDP - 8,854

Yunusari:

APC - 28,858

PDP - 893

Karasuwa:

APC - 24,262

PDP - 2,762

Yusufari:

APC - 22,221

PDP - 2,964

Potiskum:

APC - 54,773

PDP - 5,114

Fune:

APC - 36,040

PDP - 14,327

Jakusko:

APC - 30,828

PDP - 5,887

Bursari:

APC - 20,657

PDP - 2,813

Gulani:

APC - 21,765

PDP - 4,576