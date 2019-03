Ex House Of Reps Speaker Aminu Masari Re-Elected Katsina State Governor

Aminu Bello Masari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the governorship election in Katsina State.

Masari polled 1,178,864 votes, while Garba Yakubu Lado of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 488,621 votes.

Sixteen of 18 political parties signed the final result sheet, while the PDP agent refused to sign.

See result breakdown below:

Matazu LG

Total Voters Registered: 64,407

Total Voters Accredited: 39,149

APC: 28,253

PDP: 10,327

Total Valid: 38,745

Total Rejected: 363

Total Votes: 39,108

Kusada LG

Total Voters Registered: 54,832

Total Voters Accredited: 29,557

APC: 20,799

PDP: 8,080

Total Valid: 28,971

Total Rejected: 586

Total Votes: 29,557

Sandamu LG

Total Voters Registered: 70,255

Total Voters Accredited: 44,702

APC: 32,193

PDP: 11,912

Total Valid: 44,149

Total Rejected: 378

Total Votes: 44,527

Dutsi LG

Total Voters Registered: 60,815

Total Voters Accredited: 33,735

APC: 22,482

PDP: 10,564

Total Valid: 33,107

Total Rejected: 457

Total Votes: 33,564

Katsina LG

Total Voters Registered: 251,677

Total Voters Accredited: 85,647

APC: 64,709

PDP: 16,734

Total Valid: 82,917

Total Rejected: 2,730

Total Votes: 85,647

Mani LG

Total Voters Registered: 102,342

Total Voters Accredited: 52,460

APC: 34,254

PDP: 16,476

Total Valid: 50,909

Total Rejected: 1,551

Total Votes: 52,460

Ingaawa LG

Total Voters Registered: 80,638

Total Voters Accredited: 42,667

APC: 28,905

PDP: 12,602

Total Valid: 41,675

Total Rejected: 966

Total Votes: 42,641

Baure LG

Total Voters Registered: 101,489

Total Voters Accredited: 60,628

APC: 41,076

PDP: 18,012

Total Valid: 59,249

Total Rejected: 1,379

Total Votes: 60,628

Rimi LG

Total Voters Registered: 86,488

Total Voters Accredited: 50,633

APC: 36,278

PDP: 12,496

Total Valid: 49,120

Total Rejected: 1,513

Total Votes: 50,633

Batagarawa LG

Total Voters Registered: 91,833

Total Voters Accredited: 54,218

APC: 39,420

PDP: 12,512

Total Valid: 52,800

Total Rejected: 1,141

Total Votes: 53,941

Kankia LG

Total Voters Registered: 70,889

Total Voters Accredited: 44,865

APC: 29,096

PDP: 14,706

Total Valid: 44,036

Total Rejected: 829

Total Votes: 44,865

Batsari LG

Total Voters Registered: 102,753

Total Voters Accredited: 49,285

APC: 33,742

PDP: 14,142

Total Valid: 47,995

Total Rejected: 1,290

Total Votes: 49,285

Kaita LG

Total Voters Registered: 70,795

Total Voters Accredited: 40,377

APC: 27,076

PDP: 11,479

Total Valid: 38,734

Total Rejected: 1,643

Total Votes: 40,377

Bindawa LG

Total Voters Registered: 81,772

Total Voters Accredited: 48,672

APC: 34,659

PDP: 13,183

Total Valid: 47,962

Total Rejected: 710

Total Votes: 48,672

Dandume LG

Total Voters Registered: 86,816

Total Voters Accredited: 49,391

APC: 32,560

PDP: 13,533

Total Valid: 48,005

Total Rejected: 843

Total Votes: 48,848

Zango LG

Total Voters Registered: 66,930

Total Voters Accredited: 35,573

APC: 23,143

PDP: 11,662

Total Valid: 34,865

Total Rejected: 491

Total Votes: 35,356

Mashi LG

Total Voters Registered: 92,591

Total Voters Accredited: 55,820

APC : 34,695

PDP: 19,255

Total Valid: 54,133

Total Rejected: 1,688

Total Votes: 55,820

Jibia LG

Total Voters Registered: 93,205

Total Voters Accredited: 45,636

APC 30,538

PDP: 12,616

Total Valid: 44,043

Total Rejected: 1,593

Total Votes: 45,636

Dutsin-Ma LG

Total Voters Registered: 101,604

Total Voters Accredited: 50,655

APC: 32,568

PDP: 16,246

Total Valid: 49,142

Total Rejected: 1,513

Total Votes: 50,655

Musawa LG

Total Voters Registered: 78,759

Total Voters Accredited: 43,312

APC : 32,276

PDP: 10,151

Total Valid: 42,544

Total Rejected: 768

Total Vote: 43,312

Safana LG

Total Voters Registered: 80,583

Total Voters Accredited: 39,404

APC : 26,807

PDP: 10,657

Total Valid: 38,463

Total Rejected: 775

Total Votes: 39,238

Danmusa LG

Total Voters Registered: 79,875

Total Voters Accredited: 39,738

APC: 28,008

PDP: 10,306

Total Valid: 38,946

Total Rejected: 792

Total Vote: 39,738

Daura LG

Total Voters Registered: 85,807

Total Voters Accredited: 40,922

APC: 31,361

PDP: 8,298

Total Valid: 40,014

Total Rejected: 880

Total Votes: 40,894

Faskari LG

Total Voters Registered: 111,540

Total Voters Accredited: 68,164

APC: 45,777

PDP: 20,329

Total Valid: 66,622

Total Rejected: 720

Total Vote: 67,342

Sabuwa LG

Total Voters Registered: 63,435

Total Voters Accredited: 37,498

APC: 22,359

PDP: 14,384

Total Valid: 36,821

Total Rejected: 677

Total Vote: 37,498

Kurfi LG

Total Voters Registered: 67,284

Total Voters Accredited: 39,102

APC: 24,994

PDP: 12,815

Total Valid: 38,297

Total Rejected: 805

Total Votes: 39,102

Danja LG

Total Voters Registered: 95,665

Total Voters Accredited: 55,826

APC: 36,467

PDP: 17,845

Total Valid: 54,709

Total Rejected: 1,117

Total Votes: 55,826

Bakori LG

Total Voters Registered: 124,261

Total Voters Accredited: 68,080

APC: 44,143

PDP: 20,237

Total Valid: 66,210

Total Rejected: 1,194

Total Vote: 67,404

Funtua LG

Total Voters Registered: 139,618

Total Voters Accredited: 64,438

APC: 43,883

PDP: 16,597

Total Valid: 61,856

Total Rejected: 2,582

Total Vote: 64,438

Kankara LG

Total Voters Registered: 125,107

Total Voters Accredited: 68,497

APC: 43,341

PDP: 23,856

Total Valid: 67,416

Total Rejected: 1,081

Total Votes: 68,497

Charanchi LG

Total Voters Registered: 68,514

Total Voters Accredited: 35,575

APC: 24,692

PDP: 9,781

Total Valid: 34,835

Total Rejected: 740

Total Votes: 35,575

Malumfashi LG

Total Voters Registered: 162,478

Total Voters Accredited: 78,855

APC: 56,008

PDP: 21,132

Total Valid: 77,471

Total Rejected: 1,384

Total Votes: 78,855

Kafur LG

Total Voters Registered: 132,973

Total Voters Accredited: 82,834

APC: 58,148

PDP: 22,792

Total Valid: 81,109

Total Rejected: 1,725

Total Votes: 82,834

Maiadua LG

Total Voters Registered: 82,200

Total Voters Accredited: 47,865

APC: 35,154

PDP: 12,904

Total Valid: 47,176

Total Rejected: 689

Total Votes: 47,865