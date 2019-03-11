AT A GLANCE: How Makinde Beat Adelabu In 27 Of 33 LGs In Oyo

Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Oyo State governorship election on Sunday, after polling a total of 515,621 votes to beat Adebayo Adelabu, his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who polled a total of 357,982 votes.
Here's a table showing how Makinde won convincingly in 28 of the 33 local government areas of the state.
|S/N
|Local Government Area
|All Progressives Congress
|Peoples Democratic Party
|Winner
|1
|Ogo-Oluwa
|9,547
|6,152
|APC
|2
|Ibarapa Central
|7,888
|10,964
|PDP
|3
|Atisbo
|9,678
|10,026
|PDP
|4
|Orire
|15,810
|9,856
|APC
|5
|Ibadan South-East
|13,277
|24,556
|PDP
|6
|Ibadan North East
|12,553
|30,824
|PDP
|7
|Orelope
|7,546
|10,460
|PDP
|8
|Afigio
|7,591
|10,515
|PDP
|9
|Ogbomoso South
|10,984
|11,236
|PDP
|10
|Iwajowa
|8,459
|9,358
|PDP
|11
|Lagelu
|11,923
|16,217
|PDP
|12
|Ido
|8,585
|16,726
|PDP
|13
|Kajola
|9,690
|14,636
|PDP
|14
|Ibarapa East
|8,646
|13,002
|PDP
|15
|Ibadan North-West
|10,221
|20,715
|PDP
|16
|Ibarapa Central
|7,888
|10,964
|PDP
|17
|Surulere
|14168
|7,505
|APC
|18
|Ogbomoso North
|14,442
|13,035
|APC
|19
|Ibadan North
|18,868
|40,785
|PDP
|20
|Egbeda
|13,581
|24,203
|PDP
|21
|Itesiwaju
|6,825
|8,612
|PDP
|22
|Irepodun
|7,862
|7,633
|APC
|23
|Sakari West
|15,147
|21,184
|PDP
|24
|Sarki East
|6,345
|8,527
|PDP
|25
|Oyo West
|9,756
|12,132
|PDP
|26
|Oyo East
|8,721
|12,580
|PDP
|27
|Oluyole
|9,477
|18,070
|PDP
|28
|Olorunsogo
|5,279
|7,554
|PDP
|29
|Ona Ara
|7,848
|14,430
|PDP
|30
|Oluyole
|9,477
|14,430
|PDP
|31
|Akinyele
|12,023
|23,423
|PDP
|32
|Iseyin
|15,435
|21,080
|PDP
|33
|Ibadan South West
|18,183
|34,445
|PDP
|Total
|357, 982
|515, 621
|PDP