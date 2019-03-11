AT A GLANCE: How Makinde Beat Adelabu In 27 Of 33 LGs In Oyo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Seyi Makinde, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Oyo State governorship election on Sunday, after polling a total of 515,621 votes to beat Adebayo Adelabu, his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, who polled a total of 357,982 votes.

S/N Local Government Area All Progressives Congress Peoples Democratic Party Winner
1 Ogo-Oluwa 9,547 6,152​ APC
2 Ibarapa Central 7,888​ 10,964​ PDP
3 Atisbo 9,678​ 10,026​ PDP
4 Orire 15,810​ 9,856​ APC
5 Ibadan South-East​ 13,277​ 24,556​ PDP
6 Ibadan North East 12,553​ 30,824​ PDP
7 Orelope 7,546​ 10,460​ PDP
8 Afigio 7,591​ 10,515​ PDP
9 Ogbomoso South 10,984​ 11,236​ PDP
10 Iwajowa 8,459​ 9,358​ PDP
11 Lagelu 11,923​ 16,217​ PDP
12 Ido 8,585​ 16,726​ PDP
13 Kajola 9,690​ 14,636​ PDP
14 Ibarapa East 8,646​ 13,002​ PDP
15 Ibadan North-West 10,221​ 20,715​ PDP
17 Surulere 14168​ 7,505 APC
18 Ogbomoso North 14,442​ 13,035​ APC
19 Ibadan North 18,868​ 40,785​ PDP
20 Egbeda 13,581​ 24,203​ PDP
21 Itesiwaju 6,825​ 8,612​ PDP
22 Irepodun 7,862​ 7,633 APC
23 Sakari West 15,147​ 21,184​ PDP
24 Sarki East 6,345​ 8,527​ PDP
25 Oyo West 9,756​ 12,132​ PDP
26 Oyo East 8,721​ 12,580​ PDP
27 Oluyole 9,477 18,070​ PDP
28 Olorunsogo 5,279​ 7,554​ PDP
29 Ona Ara 7,848​ 14,430​ PDP
30 Oluyole 9,477​ 14,430​ PDP
31 Akinyele 12,023​ 23,423​ PDP
32 Iseyin 15,435​ 21,080​ PDP
33 Ibadan South West 18,183​ 34,445​ PDP
Total 357, 982​ 515, 621​ PDP

 

SaharaReporters, New York

