INEC Office In Imo Set Ablaze

Some yet-to-be-identified people, who were not pleased with how the election went, attacked the collation centre on Sunday

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

An office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ngor-Okpalla Local Government Area of Imo State has been set on fire.

Some yet-to-be-identified people, who were not pleased with how the election went, attacked the collation centre on Sunday, even before collation and announcement of results.

The mob assaulted a security guard, who was at the entrance to the INEC office, and also snatched his mobile phone in the attack.

One of the electoral officers who spoke after the attack said all election officers were able to escape the attack before the office was eventually torched.

“The people beat up a security guard, tore his uniform and took away his phone. They then blocked the road with motorcycles and stones, but we managed to escape with the election results in our Hilux van before they set the building on fire,” an INEC staff said.

Professor Francis Ezeonu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, later directed security personnel to escort all electoral officers to Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Voters Apathy, Reason I Lost Lagos Election, Says Agbaje
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Voters Apathy, Reason I Lost Lagos Election, Says Agbaje
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How Governor Isiaka Ajimobi Shredded The APC In Oyo State By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International FLASHBACK: Aviation Enthusiast 'Warned' Ethiopian Airlines About Boeing 737MAX But Was Ignored
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad