INEC Office In Imo Set Ablaze

An office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ngor-Okpalla Local Government Area of Imo State has been set on fire.

Some yet-to-be-identified people, who were not pleased with how the election went, attacked the collation centre on Sunday, even before collation and announcement of results.

The mob assaulted a security guard, who was at the entrance to the INEC office, and also snatched his mobile phone in the attack.

One of the electoral officers who spoke after the attack said all election officers were able to escape the attack before the office was eventually torched.

“The people beat up a security guard, tore his uniform and took away his phone. They then blocked the road with motorcycles and stones, but we managed to escape with the election results in our Hilux van before they set the building on fire,” an INEC staff said.

Professor Francis Ezeonu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, later directed security personnel to escort all electoral officers to Owerri, the Imo State capital.