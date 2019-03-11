JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs

His closest rival, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, who is the anointed of outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha, has so far scored 66,852 votes,

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Emeka Ihedioha, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State governorship election, has the lead after announcement of results from the 11 local government areas so far declared.

There are 27 local governments in the state.

According to Professor Francis Otunta, the state Returning Officer, Emedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has so far polled 128,732 votes.

His closest rival, Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, who is the anointed of outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha, has so far scored 66,852 votes, while Senator Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Congress Grand Alliance (APGA) has 37,107.

Senator Hope Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has polled 27,331 votes while the Accord Party candidate and former Governor of the state, Ihedi Ohakim, has just 2,047.

This means Emedioha is leading his closest challenger with over 70,000 votes — but there are still 16 local governments to go. 

