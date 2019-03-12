Court Bars EFCC, DSS From Arresting Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Outside Due Process

The judge further made an order enforcing Fani-Kayode and Odumakin’s fundamental rights and ordered the EFCC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police to stop issuing threats of unlawful arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2019

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin without following appropriate due process.

He made the ruling on a fundamental rights suit filed by Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin.

Justice Tsoho also ordered that the EFCC’s public declaration to arrest Fani-Kayode and Odumakin on the basis of spreading false rumours was an infringement on their rights and a breach of their fundamental rights enshrined in Section 34(a) 35(1) (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution.

The judge further made an order enforcing Fani-Kayode and Odumakin’s fundamental rights and ordered the EFCC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police to stop issuing threats of unlawful arrest.

The court, however, declined to grant the prayer compelling the EFCC, DSS and Police to tender an unreserved apology to the duo for infringing on their rights.

