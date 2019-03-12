EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari

Five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors led by Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State are currency having a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, SaharaReporters can report.

The meeting, which is at the instance of el-Rufai, is aimed at pressuring the President to help save the Governors of Adamawa, Kano, Bauchi and Plateau state from humiliating ouster, SaharaReporters learnt.

Joining el-Rufai at the meeting are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Yahya Bello (Kogi) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

A presidency source told SaharaReporters that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to join the meeting shortly.

The source said el-Rufai's team will try to convince the President that "if the governors of Adamawa, Plateau, Kano and Bauchi states are sacked in this manner, it will be a slap on the APC as a whole, therefore Mr. President must find wade into the matter to save the situations.”

However, our source further revealed that "given the President's stance on corrupt practices, there's no hope in view for the mission".

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared governorship elections inconclusive in the four states, with no clear-cut guarantee yet that the ruling party will eventually emerge victorious.