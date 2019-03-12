Fayose: Buhari Can't Give Credible Elections — Just Like Evans Or Shina Rambo Can't Leave Crime

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, says credible elections as repeatedly emphasised by President Muhammadu Buhari are comparable to asking known criminals to promise a crime-free legacy.

He also berated the President over his decision to withdraw assent to the Electoral Act amendment, which he said would have ensured the strict use of card readers and e-collation of results.

There have been concerns over the possible manipulation of electoral processes over failure of the Smart Card Readers (SCR) during which the commission would have to resort to manual voting as was witnessed during the presidential and national assembly elections held on February 23, 2019.

Buhari has also repeatedly restated his commitment to ensuring credible elections.

However, Fayose says Buhari’s promise to ensure free and fair elections do not seem a likely possibility.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he wrote: “Buhari saying his priority is to leave a legacy of free, fair and credible elections is like Oyenusi, Shina Rambo, Anini and Evans the kidnapper promising to leave legacy of a crime free Nigeria.”

Another post read: “President Buhari should have signed the Electoral Act amendment to allow for E-Collation of results and use of Card Readers (Strictly) for accreditation to demonstrate his belief in free, fair and credible elections but he refused.”