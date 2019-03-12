JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well

There is tension in Jos, the Plateau State capital, over the discovery of a dead body in a well at Dutse Uku and Angwan Rukuba area of the city on Tuesday.

Tyopev Terna, the Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and assured the residents that security personnel had been deployed to the area to ensure law and order.

"Security personnel dispersed the crowd gathering in the area to forestall a breakdown of peace," he said.

"The Police got distress calls this morning that a young man was killed and dumped in a well. The Command quickly mobilised and got to the scene of the incident. On getting there, the Police discovered a body and evaluated it. The police dispersed people gathering in the area. Everything is calm and the place is under control."

The affected place is one of the volatile areas in the state’s history of ethno-religious violence and there is heavy security presence in the area.

An eyewitness, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said: "I wanted to go out today when I saw people gathered around Angwan Rukuba junction. They said a corpse was found and people started locking their shops. Everywhere is tense.”