Senate Resumes Plenary Briefly, Adjourns Until Wednesday

One-minute silence was observed in honour of Temitope Olatoye, a member of the House of Representatives, who died on March 9.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2019

The Nigerian Senate resumed briefly on Tuesday, before proceeding to adjourn sitting.

The decision followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who prayed his colleagues postpone plenary in honour of Temitope Olatoye, a member of the House of Representatives, who died on March 9.

Olatoye was killed by suspected thugs after he was shot in the eye. The incident happened in Elesu village in Ward 13, Lalupon, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Saturday evening.

Until his demise, he represented Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

One minute of silence was observed for the deceased.

Plenary was adjourned until Wednesday.

“It is our culture in the Senate and National Assembly in general that when this kind of thing happens, either in Senate or House of Representatives, we observe a minute silence and adjourn plenary in honour of our late brother and friend. May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences goes to his family, the people and government of Oyo State. I hope we can address the issue of what happened to this colleague of ours and the circumstances in which he lost his life," Senate President Bukola Saraki said.

During the plenary, the Senate President anounced that Senator Francis Alimikhena would take charge as Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee on the New Minimum Wage from Senator Olusola Adeyeye.

He also announced that deliberations on the 2019 budget would hold on Wednesday and Thursday.

SaharaReporters, New York

