Toothache, High Blood Pressure Keep Onnoghen Away From Trial

The suspended CJN developed toothache, which needed to be treated urgently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2019

Justice Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Tuesday failed to appear for proceedings before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, where he is charged with six counts over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to Onnoghen, who explained his absence to the three-man bench, said the suspended CJN developed toothache, which needed to be treated urgently.

He then went on to produce a medical report from the hospital the suspended CJN is reportedly receiving treatment.

Aliyu Umar (SAN), prosecuting counsel, who received a copy of the report, made “an observation”, noting that Onnoghen had high blood pressure.

According to Umar, Onnoghen’s doctor recommended bed rest for the suspended CJN.

In the light of the report, the tribunal adjourned the case until March 18, 2019.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Court Bars EFCC, DSS From Arresting Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Outside Due Process
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Asks Court To Compel Nigerian Govt To Remove Tankers On Oshodi-Apapa Expressway
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reopens Erastus Akingbola's 10-Year-Old Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News Police Documents Reveal How Nigeria’s Senate President Saraki Started As A Petty Thief At His Father’s Bank In 1990
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Nigerians Storm Streets of New York, Praise Buhari Over Onnoghen’s Suspension
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigerian Passenger Dies Aboard Delta Airlines Flight From The US To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International HINDSIGHT: Nigerian Lady Maudlyn Ekwueme Predicted Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s 410,576 Votes Not Enough To Prevent INEC From Declaring Benue Gov Election Inconclusive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Oman, Indonesia, UK… 11 Countries Where Boeing 737 Max Has Been Grounded — But Nigeria Not One Of Them
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Responds To PDP’s Allegation Of Being 'Heavily Bribed' By APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Driver Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Expatriate In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides AAC Rivers Candidate Biokpomabo 'Demands' That INEC Declare Him Gov-Elect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad