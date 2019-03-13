Court Remands 61-year-old Scrap Collector In Prison

The Ikeja Magistrate Court has remanded one Rotimi Ariremako, a 61-year-old scrap collector, in prison custody for alleged involvement with an armed robbery gang that stole a vehicle loaded with goods worth N15million.

Ariremako was arraigned on Tuesday by the Nigeria Police Force on a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Michael Unah, the counsel for the Police, said the defendant committed the offences with others who are still at large.

The crime was committed on November 9, 2018. According to the prosecutor, the defendant and his gang attacked the driver of a J5 bus with number plate EPE 476 UX, which was en route Jos from Lagos.

Unah said: “On getting to Ile-Ife, Osun State, the robbers attacked the driver and made away with the bus as well as the goods contained in it to an unknown destination.

“They also took the driver’s phone, which was used in tracking down the suspect.”

However, Ariremako, said he picked the phone from the ground without a SIM card in it, adding that he did not make a report at the Police Station for fear of being tagged a thief.

The police prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 297(1) and 297(2)(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charges read: “That you, Rotimi Ariremako, and others now at large, on November 9, 2018, around 5:30pm along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit; armed robbery.

“That you, Rotimi Ariremako, and others still at large, on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid magisterial district, did rob one J5 bus with number plate EPE 476 UX, conveying 169 cartons of different goods made up of eight cartons of new shoes; 150 cartons of Action Bitters; three cartons of hair attachment; three cartons of plate; two sacks of men boxers; and other goods with total value of N15,000,000, properties of one Ekwu Otukpa.”

The plea of the defendant was not taken. Mr A.A. Fashola, the presiding magistrate, remanded Ariremako in prison custody and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

He adjourned the case till April 8, 2019.