EFCC Arraigns Woman For Breach Of Trust

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Jallaba Mala Bukar, before a Maiduguri High Court over allegation of breach of public trust.

Bukar was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Abdullahi Sanya of the Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, on a charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and investment fraud to the tune of N21.9million.

The defendant was charged to court for allegedly influencing one Mohammad Nur Alhaji, Hafsat Muhammad and Ba’ana Modu, to invest in a company called Swithgolden.

EFCC said three separate petitions were filed against her and investigation by operaties of the anti-graft agency revealed misappropriation on Bukar’s part.

The petitioners alleged that the money was given to Bukar for investment purposes, but it was used for personal purposes.

They said all efforts to recover the funds were unsuccessful.

Haruna Abdulkadir, counsel to the EFCC, prayed the court for a trial date.

Justice Sanya adjourned the matter till April 2, 3 and 4, 2019, for the commencement of trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

Bukar pleaded not guilty to the charges.

SaharaReporters, New York

