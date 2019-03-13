Go To Court If You’re Unsatisfied With Election Outcome, Ajimobi Tells Losers

Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, has challenged losers in the 2019 elections to seek redress in court if they are unsatisfied with the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing journalists at the Governor’s Office on Tuesday, the outgoing governor urged everyone to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and not forment trouble.

Ajimobi was woefully defeated in his bid to get a seat in the National Assembly having served two terms as the Governor of Oyo State.

His party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both at the presidential and governorship polls.

Ajimobi said: “In all things, we must appreciate God and God has been very kind to our government. First, we have been able to for the first time, use eight years, and it was eight years of peace, security, safety and of development on all fronts.

“When you talk about this last election, from the results that we have seen, the usual thing as a sportsmen and democrats is to congratulate all those who won and to encourage those who lost to accept the losses.

“Also is the fact that we encourage sustainability of peace and development. We must not allow Oyo State to slip back to the days of brigandage. It is antithetical to development.

“So, all those who lost should accept and if they find reasons why they lost, and they believe that some maneuvering or manipulations have been done, they should take the legal course.

“But if you believe that nothing untoward has happened, you leave it and prepare for the next time. My admonition is that our people should maintain and sustain peace.

“This government will not leave until the 29th of May. Between now and the 29th of May, we are in government and will ensure peace and tranquility, which is the hallmark of our administration. And we believe that all hands must be on deck to maintain this.

“With regard to the newly elected governor, he should also toe the line of peace, encourage the people to toe the line of peace. Even if we have done badly in some areas, we have done many good things that outweigh those supposedly bad things and in anything in life, there are pros and cons.

“Once our pluses are more than our minuses, it should be encouraged. The fact that we lost does not mean that we should throw away the baby with the bath water. I think there are good things he can learn from us; there are good things we will be ready to give him to take from and he should adjust and improve on the bad ones, so that we can go to the next level.”