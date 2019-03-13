Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged security agencies to investigate the alleged threat to life of Biokpomabo Awara, governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Council made the position in a statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Comrade Daniel Dasimaka, spokesman of IYC.

According to the group, the AAC candidate has the right to contest the elections and should not be a victim of intimidation by political bigwigs in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has been drawn to the threat to the life of the AAC Gubernatorial Candidate in Rivers State, Mr. Biokpomabo Awara, by Governor Wike and his agents who are making desperate moves to eliminate Mr. Awara by all means in his bid to be re-elected as the Governor of Rivers State.

“The situation is very unfortunate and sad. Mr. Awara is an Ijaw son and Ijaws all over the world would not sit back and watch any further threat to one of their own who, like every Rivers son and daughter, has the right to aspire to the office of the Governor of Rivers State.

“According to the AAC gubernatorial candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, who confirmed the allegations through his campaign organisation, Gov. Wike and a few others that have arrogated to themselves the power of life and death to remain in government are plotting to assassinate him.

“It is therefore imperative to note that the rights of every eligible citizen under our Constitution to vie for political position of their choice like Mr Awara has presented himself should be respected and not seen as threat to a fair contest.

“Against the backdrop of the foregoing, the IYC is therefore calling on the security agencies to investigate those behind this cowardly act and bring them to justice, as we stand against political killings in Rivers State.”