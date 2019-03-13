Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate

“The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has been drawn to the threat to the life of the AAC Gubernatorial Candidate in Rivers State, Mr. Biokpomabo Awara, by Governor Wike and his agents who are making desperate moves to eliminate Mr. Awara by all means in his bid to be re-elected as the Governor of Rivers State."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged security agencies to investigate the alleged threat to life of Biokpomabo Awara, governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Council made the position in a statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Comrade Daniel Dasimaka, spokesman of IYC.

According to the group, the AAC candidate has the right to contest the elections and should not be a victim of intimidation by political bigwigs in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has been drawn to the threat to the life of the AAC Gubernatorial Candidate in Rivers State, Mr. Biokpomabo Awara, by Governor Wike and his agents who are making desperate moves to eliminate Mr. Awara by all means in his bid to be re-elected as the Governor of Rivers State.

“The situation is very unfortunate and sad. Mr. Awara is an Ijaw son and Ijaws all over the world would not sit back and watch any further threat to one of their own who, like every Rivers son and daughter, has the right to aspire to the office of the Governor of Rivers State.

“According to the AAC gubernatorial candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, who confirmed the allegations through his campaign organisation, Gov. Wike and a few others that have arrogated to themselves the power of life and death to remain in government are plotting to assassinate him.

“It is therefore imperative to note that the rights of every eligible citizen under our Constitution to vie for political position of their choice like Mr Awara has presented himself should be respected and not seen as threat to a fair contest.

“Against the backdrop of the foregoing, the IYC is therefore calling on the security agencies to investigate those behind this cowardly act and bring them to justice, as we stand against political killings in Rivers State.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ondo Residents Accuse Akeredolu, Mimiko Of Hiring Thugs To Manipulate Assembly Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Go To Court If You’re Unsatisfied With Election Outcome, Ajimobi Tells Losers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Sowore Blasts Aviation Minister, Says Lack Of Progress — Not Foresight — Responsible For Absence Of Boeing 737 MAX In Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Ethiopian Airlines CEO Confirms Wrecked Plane Had 'Flight Control Problems'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Female Pupil Rescued From Rubble Of Lagos Island Building Collapse (Video)
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Bans Boeing 737 Max Planes From Its Airspace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearraigns Saraki's Aide Makanjuola, Two Others Over N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 'Losing Confidence In Charly Boy', Deji Adeyanju Pulls Out of OurMumuDonDo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News CONFIRMED: Full Names Of The Survivors Of Lagos Island School Building Collapse
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad