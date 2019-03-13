Lagos Governorship Election Was Complete Fraud, Says AD Candidate

I am not accepting the results of last Saturday's gubernatorial election as it is complete fraud on the people of Lagos State

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

Owolabi Salis, governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, has rejected the outcome of the governorship election in the state, saying it was "a complete fraud".

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Salis stated that the election was marred with high level of election irregularities including “multiple voting, intimidation, and collation fraud".

“I am not accepting the results of last Saturday's gubernatorial election as it is complete fraud on the people of Lagos State. The election is full of many machinations as many voters were intimidated and lot of multiple voting occurred in many polling units. The collation fraud was huge as the ruling party did everything to discredit the candidate of AD and relegate us by putting us in the sixth position," he said.

Salis said he would contest the result of the election at the tribunal.

He continued: “I do not believe Sanwo-Olu won a clear contest. I am going to court. I have overwhelming evidence and will get lawyers that handle electoral matters to look into these irregularities committed against my party in the just concluded election.

“It is very easy to win the case when you have enough evidence. We will follow the matter to a logical conclusion and we believe we will get justice.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the election by Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Returning Officer of INEC in the state. Sanwo-Olu polled a total of 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje, his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 206,141 votes. Salis polled 3,370 votes.

