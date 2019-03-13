Remain Hopeful Of Victory In Rerun, Yusuf Tells PDP Supporters In Kano

Abba Kabir Yusuf, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, has urged his supporters to be hopeful as the state gears up for a rerun of the governorship election.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, spokesperson to Yusuf, on Tuesday, the PDP flagbearer called on his supporters to remain calm ahead of the new date fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the rerun.

The Kano State governorship election was declared inconclusive by INEC as the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between Yusuf and Abdullahi Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and the incumbent governor of the state.

Yusuf had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje polled 987,819 votes. A total of 49,761 votes were rejected.

He said: “We call on all supporters to remain calm. We are known to be peace lovers and so we shall remain, as we are very sure of victory during the rerun.

“Our supporters should not forget that PDP is already leading in the last count of the election and interestingly, the bye election would take place in the strongest areas of our party.”

He appealed to all voters in the affected areas to come out and vote massively for PDP and rescue Kano from “corrupt leaders and agents of distractions”.