Remain Hopeful Of Victory In Rerun, Yusuf Tells PDP Supporters In Kano

The Kano State governorship election was declared inconclusive by INEC as the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between Yusuf and Abdullahi Ganduje,

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

Abba Kabir Yusuf, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, has urged his supporters to be hopeful as the state gears up for a rerun of the governorship election.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, spokesperson to Yusuf, on Tuesday, the PDP flagbearer called on his supporters to remain calm ahead of the new date fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the rerun.

The Kano State governorship election was declared inconclusive by INEC as the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between Yusuf and Abdullahi Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and the incumbent governor of the state.

Yusuf had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje polled 987,819 votes. A total of 49,761 votes were rejected.

He said: “We call on all supporters to remain calm. We are known to be peace lovers and so we shall remain, as we are very sure of victory during the rerun.

“Our supporters should not forget that PDP is already leading in the last count of the election and interestingly, the bye election would take place in the strongest areas of our party.”

He appealed to all voters in the affected areas to come out and vote massively for PDP and rescue Kano from “corrupt leaders and agents of distractions”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides NDI, IRI Release Preliminary Report on Nigeria's Elections
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Go To Court If You’re Unsatisfied With Election Outcome, Ajimobi Tells Losers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Akpabio, Ekere, Etiebet Blame INEC For Loss In 2019 Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Sowore Blasts Aviation Minister, Says Lack Of Progress — Not Foresight — Responsible For Absence Of Boeing 737 MAX In Nigeria
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reopens Erastus Akingbola's 10-Year-Old Fraud Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides NDI, IRI Release Preliminary Report on Nigeria's Elections
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Go To Court If You’re Unsatisfied With Election Outcome, Ajimobi Tells Losers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Akpabio, Ekere, Etiebet Blame INEC For Loss In 2019 Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arraigns Woman For Breach Of Trust
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Former Lawmaker For Disrupting Elections In Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Bars EFCC, DSS From Arresting Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Outside Due Process
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad