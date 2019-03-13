Suspect Arrested Over Link To Oyo Lawmaker's Death

He said more suspects would be arrested in coming days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspect linked to the death of Temitope Olatoye, also known as 'Sugar', who was shot during the state governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police, who spoke through Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the suspect has made confessional statement on the crime.

"We have arrested one person in connection with the killing of the lawmaker and he is helping the police with useful information that will eventually lead to the arrest of all those that have hands in the dastardly act. I can tell you that we are getting closer to the killers," he said.

Fadeyi said the Police have been given information that would enable them arrest others connected with the case.

Olatoye, a candidate under the Action Democratic Party (ADP), was a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency and the Chairman, House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning.

