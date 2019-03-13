VIDEO: 'No Water, No Oxygen' — Rescue Operations Hampered At Lagos Island Building Crash

"There's no water, there's no oxygen," the volunteer told SaharaReporters. "All the things that we ought to use to rescue these kids, the future of tomorrow, are lacking. The lives of these kids have just been wasted. So many lives have been lost. Is this life? If the government provided good things in public schools, would parents register their wards in substandard private schools?"

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

The lack of basic necessities such as water and oxygen mask is hampering ongoing rescue operations at the site of the building that collapsed in Lagos on Wednesday morning, a volunteer rescue worker has told SaharaReporters.

The three-storeyed building, which also houses Ohen Nursery and Primary School, Ita Faji, Lagos Island, collapsed abrptuly, resulting in the death of nine children at the earliest count, with a yet unknown number of deaths likely to be reported.

Various figures of between 25 and 50 have been reported as the survival figure, but it would have been higher had the necessities been in place.

Rescue operations at the crash site are still ongoing.

 'No Water, No Oxygen' — Rescue Operations Hampered At Lagos Island Building Crash

SaharaReporters, New York

