INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Senators-Elect

The event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to all the senators-elect, who emerged in the just-concluded general elections.

The event was witnessed by families and friends of the lawmakers-elect, and held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday morning.

Presenting the certificates, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, urged the lawmakers of the Ninth National Assembly to commence work on the electoral reform on time to enhance the efficiency of the work of the commission ahead of the 2023 elections.

    

Yakubu said this would facilitate the commission's roadmap to deliver on its mandate to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Rochas Okorocha, the outgoing Governor of Imo State and the senator-elect representing Imo West senatorial district, was absent at the event following the removal of his name from the list by INEC.

