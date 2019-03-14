Three Drown On Election Day In Delta

The boat was carrying 23 people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

Three persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives along the Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State on Saturday March 9, 2019 when the boat they were travelling in capsized on their way home, after casting their votes during the governorship and house of assembly elections.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the boat, which was carrying about 23 passengers, including the driver, capsized around Ebrohimi waterway after colliding with a fishing boat along the Benin River, while heading for Koko on Saturday night.

Efforts by sympathisers to rescue all the passengers on board were not successful, as three people died.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that: "The three persons who lost their lives had earlier been declared missing but were later found dead in the creeks of Warri North where the incident took place. They were all returning from where they went to cast their votes for candidates of their choice when the ugly incident occurred."

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past governor of Delta State and the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condoled with the families of the deceased.

Uduaghan, who hails from the LGA, said he was saddened by the incident, stressing that the deceased persons paid the supreme price for the nation’s democracy.

The former governor, however, noted that more casualties would have been recorded but for the quick intervention by various persons to rescue the victims.

“Our beloved three brothers died in their quest to ensure that the votes of our people in the riverine area count in the March 9 election. This is to tell Nigerians the risk our people, particularly in Delta South, most often go through during electioneering period to vote for the candidates of their choice. I commiserate with the family of the deceased and the people of Warri North,” he said.

He also sympathised with victims still receiving treatment at various hospitals in the locality and wished them speedy recovery.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Senators-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections APGA Rejects Zamfara Gov Election Result, Heads To Tribunal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ondo Residents Accuse Akeredolu, Mimiko Of Hiring Thugs To Manipulate Assembly Election
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Senators-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News CONFIRMED: Full Names Of The Survivors Of Lagos Island School Building Collapse
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Female Pupil Rescued From Rubble Of Lagos Island Building Collapse (Video)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil 'It Undermines The Petroleum Minister's Powers' — Buhari Declines Assent To NOSDRA Amendment Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections APGA Rejects Zamfara Gov Election Result, Heads To Tribunal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Bans Boeing 737 Max Planes From Its Airspace
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Rearraigns Saraki's Aide Makanjuola, Two Others Over N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International Aviation Round Table Queries US Authority's Certification Of Boeing 737 MAX 8
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad