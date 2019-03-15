Army Sets Up Committee To Investigate Soldiers’ Conduct During 2019 Elections

"The Nigerian Army has set up a nine-member investigative committee to investigate all allegations of misconduct during the just concluded general elections."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

The Nigerian Army has set up a committee to investigate the allegations of misconduct levelled against its officers in the just concluded general election.

A statement issued by Colonel Sagir Musa, acting Director, Army Public Relations on Friday, noted that nine officers make up the committee, which is headed by Major General T.A. Gagariga.

The committee has a deadline of March 31, 2019 to submit its report.

The statement read: “As a way of ensuring that NA troops deployed for election security duties during the 2019 general election conducted themselves within laid down Rules of Engagement and the Code of Conduct, the NA has set up a nine-member investigative committee, headed by Major General T.A. Gagariga with Brigadier General J.M. Ali, Brigadier General G.O. Adeshina, Brigadier General M.A. Obari, Colonel A.T. Bitiyong, Colonel A. Tanko and Colonel W.A. Bakare, as members and Lieutenant Colonel P.A.J. Ebuk as Secretary, to investigate all allegations of misconduct against the NA during the just concluded general elections. The committee is to submit its report not later than 31st of March, 2019.

“The committee, which has already commenced action, was inaugurated by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General K.A.Y. Isiyaku on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and admonished to carry out their duties objectively, fairly and transparently in line with its Terms of Reference.

“The committee’s Terms of Reference centred on thoroughly investigating the activities, actions and/or inactions of NA Personnel in all the states that alleged one infraction/wrong doing or the other. The Committee is also to collate and thoroughly analyze all reports to determine the veracity of the allegations including the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor and the circumstances that led to the shooting to death of Lt. Kurmi, as well as that leading to serious injuries to an officer and some soldiers in the state.

“The Committee is further mandated to visit all states where issues have been raised about the conduct of NA during and after the elections and also interact with Civil Society Organizations, sister security agencies and state governors with claims against the Army.

“It would be recalled that the COAS, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai has on many fora, consistently (both in words and actions), soundly indicated that, under his watch, NA personnel must remain apolitical, respect human rights and abide by the rule of law in all its official engagements within or outside Nigeria and in or out of conflict situations. NA troops were deployed for the elections under Operation SAFE CONDUCT that was set up to provide support to the NP and other security agencies to ensure hitch free and successful elections in the country.

“The Chairman of the committee, Major General T.A. Gagariga has assured the COAS and all Nigerians of the committee's commitment, resolve and determination to objectively and professionally address the major issues as contained in the Committee's Terms of Reference.”

