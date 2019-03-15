BREAKING: Court Restores SAN Title Of Kalejaye, Oyinlola's Lawyer Accused Of Exchanging Texts With Election Tribunal Judge

Kalejaye was accused of exchanging text messages with an election tribunal judge, Thomas Naron, during the 2008 governorship election litigation between former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

by Sahara Reporters Mar 15, 2019

Kunle Kalejaye, the Ibadan-based lawyer who was stripped of his rank as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has regained his title after winning his appeal at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Kalejaye was accused of exchanging text messages with an election tribunal judge, Thomas Naron, during the 2008 governorship election litigation between former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

Kalejaye had faced an inquiry over the alleged conduct since 2008 when a series of text messages between him and the judge were said to be have found their ways into the public.
Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) later stripped him of his title — one of several disciplinary measures against Kalejaiye.

With the judgement, all his rights and privileges as SAN have been restored.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Grants Buhari, APC Access To Inspect Election Materials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: Birthday Boy Killed In Lagos Building Collapse ‘Told His Mum He Didn’t Want To Go School’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Being A Short Man, He Hanged Himself' — NSCDC Denies Killing Man Who 'Raped' Daughter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics FAKE NEWS: Nasir El-Rufai NOT Involved In 'Ghastly Accident'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad