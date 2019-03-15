BREAKING: Court Restores SAN Title Of Kalejaye, Oyinlola's Lawyer Accused Of Exchanging Texts With Election Tribunal Judge

Kunle Kalejaye, the Ibadan-based lawyer who was stripped of his rank as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has regained his title after winning his appeal at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Kalejaye was accused of exchanging text messages with an election tribunal judge, Thomas Naron, during the 2008 governorship election litigation between former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

Kalejaye had faced an inquiry over the alleged conduct since 2008 when a series of text messages between him and the judge were said to be have found their ways into the public.

Nigeria’s Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) later stripped him of his title — one of several disciplinary measures against Kalejaiye.

With the judgement, all his rights and privileges as SAN have been restored.