Buhari Won't Interfere With Leadership Of 9th Assembly, Says Ita Enang

Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, had said earlier in the month that Buhari would determine the next Senate President, whom he added would have to be loyal to the President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

The Presidency on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari will "not interfere in the emergence of new leadership of the ninth National Assembly".

The decision was conveyed to the public by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, when he addressed journalists in Abuja.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, had said earlier in the month that Buhari would determine the next Senate President, whom he added would have to be loyal to the President.

“Anybody who is going to be Senate President in the 9th senate, must be somebody who is loyal to Mr. President, the party and the constitution," Omo-Agege had said. “The Senate President will be determined by Mr. President. Mr. President will indicate to us through the party who he wants to work with."

However, Enang had an entirely different message for Nigerians, telling journalists: "The President believes so much in the rule of law, hence he would allow each arm of government to perform its constitutional responsibility without interference."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘It’s All Lies’ — Kwankwaso Denies Directing Yusuf Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage If Elected
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Final Meltdown For The Saraki Hegemony By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lebanese Abducted By Gunmen In Kano Found Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections ‘It’s All Lies’ — Kwankwaso Denies Directing Yusuf Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage If Elected
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption CONFIRMED: Patience Jonathan To Forfeit N2.4bn To Nigerian Govt As Supreme Court Throws Out Appeal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Carleton University Opens Donations For ‘Professor Pius Adesanmi Memorial Fund’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad