Buhari Won't Interfere With Leadership Of 9th Assembly, Says Ita Enang

The Presidency on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari will "not interfere in the emergence of new leadership of the ninth National Assembly".

The decision was conveyed to the public by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, when he addressed journalists in Abuja.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, had said earlier in the month that Buhari would determine the next Senate President, whom he added would have to be loyal to the President.

“Anybody who is going to be Senate President in the 9th senate, must be somebody who is loyal to Mr. President, the party and the constitution," Omo-Agege had said. “The Senate President will be determined by Mr. President. Mr. President will indicate to us through the party who he wants to work with."

However, Enang had an entirely different message for Nigerians, telling journalists: "The President believes so much in the rule of law, hence he would allow each arm of government to perform its constitutional responsibility without interference."