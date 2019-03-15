Cattle Rustlers Kill 17 Vigilantes In Kaduna

A team of vigilance group returning from a function in Zamfara State got information that some armed bandits entered Jan Ruwa village, rustled cows

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Seventeen members of a vigilante group lost their lives after gunmen attacked Jan Ruwa village in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

ASP Yakubu Sabo, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday. 

According to the Police, several cattle were also rustled during the attack.

The statement read: “A team of vigilance group returning from a function in Zamfara State got information that some armed bandits entered Jan Ruwa village, rustled cows, and as a result, mobilised and pursued the criminals into the deep forest. They engaged them in a serious gun fuel following which some of the vigilantes lost their lives.

“A combined team of PMF men, conventional police and vigilantes mobilised to the area for a search-and-rescue mission. In the process, 15 bodies of members of the vigilance group were recovered. Two additional corpses were recovered the following day."

Ahmad Abdulrahman, the Commissioner of Police, made a promise to bring those behind the killings to face the law.

The Police also urged residents to support its efforts by providing useful information that would help in making the state crime free.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'Being A Short Man, He Hanged Himself' — NSCDC Denies Killing Man Who 'Raped' Daughter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 11-Year-Old Girl 'Gang-Raped' By Three 'Keke NAPEP' Drivers In Bayelsa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ondo Residents Accuse Akeredolu, Mimiko Of Hiring Thugs To Manipulate Assembly Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former ECOWAS VP Edward Singhateh Implicated In Brutal Murder Of Gambian Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Grants Buhari, APC Access To Inspect Election Materials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: Birthday Boy Killed In Lagos Building Collapse ‘Told His Mum He Didn’t Want To Go School’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Being A Short Man, He Hanged Himself' — NSCDC Denies Killing Man Who 'Raped' Daughter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics FAKE NEWS: Nasir El-Rufai NOT Involved In 'Ghastly Accident'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad