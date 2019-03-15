Cattle Rustlers Kill 17 Vigilantes In Kaduna

Seventeen members of a vigilante group lost their lives after gunmen attacked Jan Ruwa village in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

ASP Yakubu Sabo, the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the Police, several cattle were also rustled during the attack.

The statement read: “A team of vigilance group returning from a function in Zamfara State got information that some armed bandits entered Jan Ruwa village, rustled cows, and as a result, mobilised and pursued the criminals into the deep forest. They engaged them in a serious gun fuel following which some of the vigilantes lost their lives.

“A combined team of PMF men, conventional police and vigilantes mobilised to the area for a search-and-rescue mission. In the process, 15 bodies of members of the vigilance group were recovered. Two additional corpses were recovered the following day."

Ahmad Abdulrahman, the Commissioner of Police, made a promise to bring those behind the killings to face the law.

The Police also urged residents to support its efforts by providing useful information that would help in making the state crime free.

