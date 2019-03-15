I'm Available If You Need My Advice, Ajimobi Tells Seyi Makinde

Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State, has extended the hand of friendship to Seyi Makinde, the Oyo Governor-elect and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he is available should Makinde need his advice.

Ajimobi said this on Thursday when he received the governor-elect and other top government officials at the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajimobi advised Makinde to be wary of praise singers, while also commending him for making a “noble move” to visit him at the Government House.

He said: “I congratulate you on the opportunity nature has given you to serve humanity. For me, it is a matter of changing baton and I commend your noble move, which is different from the past when after someone loses the election, they will start making trouble and abusing each other.

“To me, I am so happy that we are moving this state to a high level. Our own was relatively peaceful and for you to say you want to come and greet me, it is a departure from the past. For me, we must continue on this path.

“The peace and security that we have created must be sustained and I know you as a man of peace, who is not criminally-inclined. I commend you for coming, and for me, it is a reflection of your kind of person.

“I will advise that in the spirit that you have started, reach out to all and sundry and make it all-inclusive to bring in everybody, particularly your party members and others in Oyo State that can add value.

“We have done our best in Oyo State, especially in terms of security and you must sustain it. In the last eight years, Oyo State has been ranked as one of the most peaceful in the country.

“We will be available to you should you need our advice.

“Beware of praise-singers, avoid acrimony. It is always better to leverage on relationship instead of dwelling in acrimony.”

