Nigerians In Ethiopia Mourn Bashua, Adesanmi

Extolling the virtues of the duo who were aboard the crash, Ojomo said: "Late Ambassador Abiodun Oluremi Bashua and Late Prof. Pius Adesanmi served Nigeria very well in their different professional endeavours and will be remembered for their distinguished careers in the fields of international diplomacy and African studies by compatriots".

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

The Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa has announced the death of Ambassador Abiodun Oluremi Bashua, a retired career Ambassador and Prof. Pius Adesanmi, a lecturer at the Carleton University, Canada.

According to a statement by spokesman of the embassy, Kaston Ojomo, "both illustrious Nigerians were among the 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Flight #ET 302 en-route to Nairobi, Kenya".

Extolling the virtues of the duo who were aboard the crash, Ojomo said: "Late Ambassador Abiodun Oluremi Bashua and Late Prof. Pius Adesanmi served Nigeria very well in their different professional endeavours and will be remembered for their distinguished careers in the fields of international diplomacy and African studies by compatriots".

"The late Ambassador Bashua was the interim Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia until his demise, while the late Prof. Adesanmi was a distinguished lecturer at the Carleton University in Canada," he added.

He said that while the air accident was still being investigated, the embassy would do everything within its power to provide regular updates to the families of the victims. 

The cause of the air accident is still being investigated while the airline has pledged to provide regular updates to victims of the families and affected embassies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Investigation Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash Begins In Paris
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Carleton University Opens Donations For ‘Professor Pius Adesanmi Memorial Fund’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Former ECOWAS VP Edward Singhateh Implicated In Brutal Murder Of Gambian Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Buhari’s Tall Order And The Wailing Wailers By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Call For An Afropolitan: Will Obama Answer? By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion A Word For Buhari, The Absenting President...By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: Birthday Boy Killed In Lagos Building Collapse ‘Told His Mum He Didn’t Want To Go School’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lebanese Abducted By Gunmen In Kano Found Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Grants Buhari, APC Access To Inspect Election Materials
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Uzodinma Was A Mole In APC, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad