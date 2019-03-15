Nigerians In Ethiopia Mourn Bashua, Adesanmi

The Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa has announced the death of Ambassador Abiodun Oluremi Bashua, a retired career Ambassador and Prof. Pius Adesanmi, a lecturer at the Carleton University, Canada.

According to a statement by spokesman of the embassy, Kaston Ojomo, "both illustrious Nigerians were among the 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Flight #ET 302 en-route to Nairobi, Kenya".

Extolling the virtues of the duo who were aboard the crash, Ojomo said: "Late Ambassador Abiodun Oluremi Bashua and Late Prof. Pius Adesanmi served Nigeria very well in their different professional endeavours and will be remembered for their distinguished careers in the fields of international diplomacy and African studies by compatriots".

"The late Ambassador Bashua was the interim Chairman of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia until his demise, while the late Prof. Adesanmi was a distinguished lecturer at the Carleton University in Canada," he added.

He said that while the air accident was still being investigated, the embassy would do everything within its power to provide regular updates to the families of the victims.

The cause of the air accident is still being investigated while the airline has pledged to provide regular updates to victims of the families and affected embassies.