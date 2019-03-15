Uzodinma Was A Mole In APC, Says Okorocha

The dust over the 2019 Imo governorship election is yet to settle as Rochas Okorocha, the outgoing Governor of the state, and Senator Hope Uzodinma, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to trade blames over the party's loss at the poll.

Okorocha, who was suspended by APC for his involvement in anti-party activities, said the fact that Uzodinma was among the first set of people who congratulated Emeka Ihedioha, the Imo Governor-elect and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he was declared winner was indeed confirmation that Uzodinma "was just a mole in the APC”.

According to a statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his Chief Press Secretary, Okorocha said the performance of the party is proof of his claims that Uzodinma worked for the PDP.

The statement read: “I have been vindicated over our repeated claim that Chief Hope Uzodinma has remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both in spirit and in body, and that it was wrong for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to have handed over the governorship ticket to him, no matter the deal.

“We maintained that Chief Uzodinma was just a mole in the APC. Today, the governorship election and its outcome have obviously vindicated us.

“Besides Uzodinma working for the PDP, he was one of the first people to celebrate with the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, after he was announced winner. The video of Uzodinma celebrating with Ihedioha has gone viral on the social media.

“Uzodinma succeeded through Adams Oshiomhole by ensuring that only his supporters were included in the list of party agents given to INEC, and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, insisted on the list, just to ensure the success of their conspiracy.

“Their target was to destroy APC in the Southeast and in Imo in particular, thereby authenticating claims in some quarters that it is all about 2023. One, therefore, wonders how Oshiomhole feels today, seeing the only APC state in the southeast before he became chairman, taken over by the PDP.

“We also sustained the contention that Imo people would not vote for Uzodinma because they know him very well, but Oshiomhole refused to listen. He came fourth and never showed that he took part in the election. Posterity and history will judge Oshiomhole and Uzodinma for APC’s fate in the Southeast, especially in Imo State.”

However, Uzodinma responded to Okorocha’’s claim, saying the Governor has found a "penchant for tarnishing people’s image".

Speaking through Mbadiwe Emelumba, his media aide, Uzodinma said: “Okorocha is in the habit of lying to tarnish people’s image, but it was he who worked against APC from the beginning."