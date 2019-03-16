Ihedioha As A PDP Man Is Only Interested In Imo's Treasury, Says Okorocha

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, says he is not surprised by the actions of Emeka Ihedioha, the governor-elect in state, because as a “Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) man”, his interest is in the state treasury.

He stated this in response to a warning issued by Ihedioha on transactions of business with the Imo State government.

According to Okorocha, the governor-elect has no constitutional powers to issue such directives to banks.

In a statement issued by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, on Friday in Owerri, Okorocha said the governor-elect was behaving like a typical member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Okorocha asked Ihedioha to exercise patience until May 29 before he starts issuing directives to banks on the financial dealings of the state.

He said: “Emeka Ihedioha, who was declared the winner of the governorship election in the state by Prof Francis Ezeonu, does not have the right or locus standi yet, to harass or give directives to financial institutions in the state over their dealings with the state government.

“The media report quoting Ihedioha to have given such directive is unfortunate and a sign of ugly things to come. Otherwise, Ihedioha should not have been the first, of all the governors-elect in the country, to issue such directive.

“We are also not surprised at his issuing the directive, because as a PDP man, his interest, first and foremost, will be the treasury of the state, and the policy or the slogan of 'share the money' will soon come back, but he should exercise patience and wait till he is sworn in.

“He shouldn’t be in a hurry. There is a government in place and until May 29, 2019, that government should continue.”

SaharaReporters, New York

