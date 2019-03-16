Nine Villagers, Including Children, Killed In Latest Kaduna Attack

“The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2019

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of nine citizens after an attack on Nandu village in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) in the early hours of this morning.
 
In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity), on Saturday, the government condemned the killings.

Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, commiserated with the survivors and the families of the victims after being briefed by security agencies.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by the security agencies on the killing of nine persons by criminal elements, who attacked Nandu village in Sanga LGA, in the early hours of today. 

“The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village. The government condemns this attack on the lives and security of citizens and appeals to our communities to resist those who do not want peace.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of their souls.

“Government, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions will continue to work towards sustainable peace. In this moment of grief, we must come together to defeat the machinations of those who have no notion of respect for the lives of others.

“Violence has left an unacceptable toll of death and injury, loss of livelihoods, pain and fear. We must overcome this by respecting our common humanity, settling differences peacefully and promptly reporting threats and suspicions to the appropriate authorities. Evil will never triumph over our common humanity.

“Security agencies have been deployed in the area, and the State Emergency Management Agency has been directed to immediately provide relief materials to the affected community.”

