Workers, Patients Stranded As Security Officers Lock Up UCTH

Security Personnel of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), have locked up the office of Thomas Agan, the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

According to the security officers, the action is to protest their 18 months’ unpaid salaries.​

The security personnel, most of whom are casual staff, also locked up other key offices, thereby preventing key management staff from access into their offices.

The CMD later had a meeting with the striking workers and promised to speak with journalists much later on the issue.

Patients and medical personnel were equally stranded as they could not access the facility.