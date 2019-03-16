Workers, Patients Stranded As Security Officers Lock Up UCTH

According to the security officers, the action is to protest their 18 months’ unpaid salaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2019

Security Personnel of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), have locked up the office of Thomas Agan, the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

The security personnel, most of whom are casual staff, also locked up other key offices, thereby preventing key management staff from access into their offices.

The CMD later had a meeting with the striking workers and promised to speak with journalists much later on the issue.

Patients and medical personnel were equally stranded as they could not access the facility.

SaharaReporters, New York

