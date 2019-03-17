Again, Gunmen Kill Policeman In Bayelsa — And Steal His Rifle

His rifle was also stolen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2019

Hours after a previous attack on a hotel in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, which left two policemen dead, another policeman attached to the popular Joepal Supermarket at Amarata area of Yenagoa, was shot dead on Friday night.

The recent attack is coming a few hours after two policemen attached to Udeme Hotels, owned by Senator Emmanuel Puller, were shot dead and their rifles carted away.

Also, before the February 23 presidential and national assembly elections, a police checkpoint under the Julius Berger bridge in the state was attacked. The attack left a policeman killed and another critically injured. Two rifles were stolen.

Sources within the police command confirmed that five Police rifles had gone missing in the last three weeks due to the attacks.

A senior officer within the command, who preferred not to be named, said preliminary investigations showed that an unarmed cult group in the state may be responsible for the killings and rifle theft.

“They have been attempting to secure rifles to attack their rivals and carry out criminal activities in the state. Though we got wind of it at a time and tried to lure them to buy, so as to apprehend them. However, in doing so, we nearly walked into a death trap ourselves. The boys escaped. We arrested one and seized a vehicle, but some ‘forces’ stopped their prosecution. Now, they have police rifles in their possession,” the officer told SaharaReporters on Saturday.

SaharaReporters, New York

