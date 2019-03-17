Graphic Designer Treks For Buhari

Malam Sani Ahmed, a graphic designer and member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Group, has begun trekking in celebration of the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll.

Sani trekked into Minna, the Niger State capital, on Saturday.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, Sani arrived the Minna City gate at about 10am after a sleepover at Pogo Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depot.

Sani, who is also a member of the APC Presidential Support Committee, set out from Abuja on foot on Wednesday through Niger en route Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states.

He had slept over in Lambata Pogo in the course of the journey before entering Minna on Saturday, where he presented his group’s messages to aides of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the three APC senators-elect.

Speaking in Minna, he said: "This is to show that APC Solidarity Group identified with their performances and having emerged victorious at the just-concluded polls, we want to encourage them to do more."

He said he was particularly encouraged to undertake the trek, following the feat of the President in the polls, adding that the results of the election proved those he referred to as “the so-called latter day analysts” wrong.

Asked whether, like some supporters, he is embarking on the journey for some kind of compensation, Sani said he is a very contented fan, who has a thriving source of income.

