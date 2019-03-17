Gunmen Shoot Former NHRC Boss

Suspected gunmen have shot Ben Angwe, a former Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

According to Punch newspaper, the incident happened around 10am on Saturday at a filling station in Gboko town, headquarters of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

An eyewitness said: “Around 10 o'clock this morning (Saturday), some hoodlums shot at an elderly man around Gyado area in the ancient city of Gboko.

“The gunshot caused pandemonium in the area as people ran for their lives. When the dust settled, we discovered that the victim was a prominent person in the state.”

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen left the scene of the incident unchallenged.

A source said he was earlier moved to a hospital in Gboko, but was later transferred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi for further treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

Anene, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said the command was yet to get full details of the development.