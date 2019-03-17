INEC Refusing To Release Election Materials To Atiku, Says PDP

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of willfully ignoring court orders directing the commission to release the presidential election materials to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Ologbodiyan said this in a press statement issued on Saturday.

Atiku and his party had approached the court to challenge the outcome of the February 23 presidential election, alleging electoral malpractices.

Atiku secured his first victory when the court ordered the commission to release copies of the electoral materials to Atiku.

However, the party’s spokesperson said INEC has refused to obey the order despite notice and follow-ups.

The statement read: “It is imperative to inform Nigerians that upon obtaining the lawful order of the Court, directing INEC to forthwith, avail Atiku Abubakar and the PDP copies of all the documents and other materials used for the presidential election, our legal team wrote to the INEC Chairman on the 11th and 12th of March, 2019, respectively, causing the order to be served on INEC and requesting access to the said documents and materials.

“Despite being served with the order and several follow-ups, the leadership of INEC has refused to grant the PDP and Atiku Abubakar access to the materials and documents, notwithstanding the urgency of the matter.

“This action by the leadership of INEC has further exposed that it has been heavily compromised by the Buhari Presidency to rig the February 23, 2019 presidential election and to frustrate the quest by Nigerians to reclaim the mandate from President Muhammadu Buhari and save the nation from the crisis of an illegitimate government.

“The leadership of INEC and the APC are seeking to frustrate our court option, seeing that the documents and materials will expressly show that Atiku Abubakar clearly won the election by the votes directly delivered at the polling units across the country as well as expose how the commission and the Buhari Presidency manipulated the results for President Buhari.

“The PDP cautions the INEC to note that Nigerians are now aware of its manipulative tendencies and that any further delay in granting access to the materials might attract public odium.

“INEC should, therefore, end its unpatriotic partisan shenanigans with the APC and immediately obey the Court of Appeal and grant the PDP and Atiku Abubakar access to the documents and materials and free itself from unholy entanglement with the APC against Nigerians.”