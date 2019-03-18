After Delivering Constituency To APC, Nasarawa Assembly Minority Leader Dumps PDP

"I have delivered my constituency to APC during the governorship and state house of assembly elections," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

Peter Mbucho, the minority leader of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, who represents Akwanga North of the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Right Honourable Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, Speaker of the House, made this known while reading Mbucho’s letter announcing his defection during proceedings on Monday.

Abdullahi congratulated the Minority Leader for taking the decision to join the ‘next level’ train.

Speaking on the development, Mbucho said: “I have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 8th, 2019, and I have delivered my constituency to APC during the governorship and state house of assembly elections.”

