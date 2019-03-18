Bags Of Sand Sent To Families Of Victims Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

“The soil came as it became impossible to identify bodies and hand over remains to family members. We will not rest until we are given the real body or body parts of our loved ones,”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

Family members of victims of Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crash weep as they visit the crash site.jpg Daily Mail

Bags of sands were sent to the families of the victims who died in the Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash that occurred in Addis Ababa last Sunday. 

The measure was taken because the forensic identification of bodies will last six months.

According to The Guardian newspaper, none of the bodies were intact as they were all charred and fragmented.

Two grieving families spoke about the situation. An Ethiopian government official also confirmed the soil deliveries.

“The soil came as it became impossible to identify bodies and hand over remains to family members. We will not rest until we are given the real body or body parts of our loved ones,” one family member said.

“We were told by the company that we will be given a kilo (of earth) each for burial at Selassie Church for a funeral they will organise,” another family member added.

Forensic DNA work has begun to identify the remains. But it may take six months to establish each of the victims of the crash, who came from 35 different countries, among them two Nigerians.

Authorities say they will issue death certificates within two weeks.

On Sunday, an aircraft hangar in the Addis Ababa was filled with white roses as aviation staff gathered to remember the two pilots and six crew members, who died in the incident.

The flowers, traditionally used to mark the passing of lives, were placed in front of a row of empty coffins at the ceremony.

“Our deep sorrow cannot bring them back,” an Orthodox priest in a traditional black turban and black robes told the crowd.

Multiple agencies are working to establish the cause of the disaster, while Interpol and Blake Emergency Services, hired by Ethiopian Airlines, will work with the Ethiopian Police and health officials to identify the bodies.

A number of countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8, which was involved in the crash.

Boeing said it supported the grounding of its planes as a precautionary step, but restated “full confidence” in their safety.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

I am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles And Morons - Soyinka
International I am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles And Morons - Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions And The ‘Ise-Ijoba’ Syndrome By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Buhari: Boko Haram Has Killed 10,000 Displaced Millions, Calls For Assistance From Commonwealth
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Security Forces Still Searching For Hotel Attackers In Burkina Faso
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari As Good News For Europe By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Asked To Join A Cult To Get Political Position, Says Taribo West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Dapo Abiodun Meets Gbenga Daniel Behind Closed Door Hours After His Resignation From PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Finding Meaning In Pius Adesanmi’s Self-prophesied Death By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Reason To Resign From PDP At This Time, Says Jonathan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oyetola Speaks On Payment Of Half Salaries In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Combatting Rogue Pastors and Commercialization in South Africa By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad