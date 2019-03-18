Cleaners, Security Officers Shut Down FMC Makurdi Over Unpaid Allowances

The Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi, Benue State, has been shut down by workers at the hospital.

The workers say the shutdown of the hospital is to protest the non-payment of their allowances by the hospital management for two years.

The workers, who are comprised of security guards and cleaners, claim the hospital owes them two years and nine months, respectively, in allowances.

Anijaba Mtomga, one of the protesters, who is a security guard, said: The management keeps saying it is the Federal Government that has not released money for our emoluments and it is running to two years that we have not been paid.

“We understand that the hospital provides essential services to the people and we have exercised patience and understanding with the management, but we can no longer continue like this. We have families and other responsibilities to attend to.”

Speaking on the development, Moses Atime, Deputy Director, Nursing Services, said: "The Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services was responsible for the payment of all contract staff within the health sector", adding that "management is aware of this particular issue and all hands are on the deck to resolve the issue.”