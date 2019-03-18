Don’t Approve Amosun’s ‘Injury-Time’ Loan Requests, Ogun APC Tells Banks

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned banks and other financial institutions to ignore the “injury time” loan requests by Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of the state, as the incoming administration would not recognise them.

The party also alleged that the outgoing Governor was moving sensitive government documents out of the office as he prepares to exit the Government House.

A statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Monday by Tunde Oladunjoye, the Ogun APC Publicity Secretary, noted that Amosun had been pressuring banks to grant loans and overdrafts to his administration.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that the outgoing Governor has been exerting pressures on banks and financial institutions to grant frivolous loans, overdrafts and other instruments immediately Prince Dapo Abiodun was declared governor-elect.

“We are equally aware that files and other sensitive government documents are being moved out of government offices on the order of the outgoing Governor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“It is therefore important to let it be known to the concerned public officers that it is part of their duties to protect public properties, including files, documents and information at their disposal, as anything contrary to this will be running foul of the laws and their oath of office. The allegiance of the civil servants is to Ogun State and not to any individual, no matter whom.

“As for the banks, we want to state categorically that the incoming administration believes so much in the rule of law and due process. Therefore, the administration will not honour any obligation that did not follow due process or any loans that did not receive the prior approval of the State House of Assembly.

“According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, Ogun State’s Internally Generated Revenue has increased by 590 per cent in eight years totalling N74,835,979,000.51 (seventy four billion, eight hundred and thirty five million, nine hundred and seventy-nine thousand naira and fifty one kobo).

“Why the outgoing administration still wants ‘injury-time’ loans despite those already incurred, beats one’s imagination and leaves much to be desired. The incoming administration will not honour such shady loans.”