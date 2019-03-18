INEC: 14 LGAs To Participate In Adamawa Supplementary Election

The election would be conducted in 29 wards (registration areas) and 44 polling units, where more than 40,000 votes were earlier cancelled in the recent governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the governorship supplementary election scheduled for March 23 in Adamawa State, would be conducted in 14 Local Government Areas.

Kasim Gaidam, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), on Sunday, told NAN in Yola that the election would be conducted in 29 wards (registration areas) and 44 polling units, where more than 40,000 votes were earlier cancelled in the recent governorship election.

“The commission has prepared for the supplementary governorship election in the state. The election is going to be conducted in 14 LGAs, 29 wards and 44 polling units spread across the state,” Gaidam said.

He listed the local areas as Yola South, Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Guyuk and Hong.

Others are Lamurde, Numan, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Shelleng, Song and Toungo  LGAs.

Gaidam, however, explained that the election was declared inconclusive as provided by law based only on official registered voters, not Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected or accredited voters.

He said: “Other figures being circulated should be disregarded as only report released by the Returning Officer should be considered.”

The results of the governorship election announced by Professor Andrew Haruna,the Returning Officer for the state, showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, scored  367,472 votes, while a total of 334,995 votes were secured by  incumbent Governor Jibrilla  Bindow, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

