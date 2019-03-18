PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC

The Independent National Economic Commission (INEC) has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exercise decorum in its press statement, saying that the commission and its chairman deserve respect.

The commission gave the warning in response to the PDP press statement that accused INEC of deliberately disobeying the court order that directed the commission to allow Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, access the materials used for the just-concluded presidential election.

Abubakar had filed an application to compel INEC to grant him access to materials used for the election and the court granted his prayer.

However, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, had said despite being served the order, INEC denied Atiku access to the materials.

Speaking on the development, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of the INEC Chairman, said the electoral agency would comply with the court directive “if and when the Commission receives the order."

He added: "it is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections.

“Only last Thursday, the Commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect; including PDP members. Nevertheless, the Commission will comply when the due process is followed.

“But, let me also say this. The PDP needs to show some decorum in the way it composes its press statements. The INEC chairman and Commission members deserve some respect.

“The PDP’s frequent use of offensive and abusive words, which secondary school students get to read, very often, is unhelpful. It is advisable for every political party to show good examples and a deep sense of responsibility in the way it composes statements for public consumption.”