PDP Needs To Show Some Decorum, Says INEC

Speaking on the development, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of the INEC Chairman, said the electoral agency would comply with the court directive “if and when the Commission receives the order."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

The Independent National Economic Commission (INEC) has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to exercise decorum in its press statement, saying that the commission and its chairman deserve respect.

The commission gave the warning in response to the PDP press statement that accused INEC of deliberately disobeying the court order that directed the commission to allow Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, access the materials used for the just-concluded presidential election.

Abubakar had filed an application to compel INEC to grant him access to materials used for the election and the court granted his prayer.

However, Kola Ologbondiyan,  the PDP National Publicity Secretary, had said despite being served the order, INEC denied Atiku access to the materials.

Speaking on the development, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of the INEC Chairman, said the electoral agency would comply with the court directive “if and when the Commission receives the order."

He added: "it is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections.

“Only last Thursday, the Commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect; including PDP members. Nevertheless, the Commission will comply when the due process is followed.

“But, let me also say this. The PDP needs to show some decorum in the way it composes its press statements. The INEC chairman and Commission members deserve some respect.

“The PDP’s frequent use of offensive and abusive words, which secondary school students get to read, very often, is unhelpful. It is advisable for every political party to show good examples and a deep sense of responsibility in the way it composes statements for public consumption.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Asked To Join A Cult To Get Political Position, Says Taribo West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Dapo Abiodun Meets Gbenga Daniel Behind Closed Door Hours After His Resignation From PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ajimobi To Fight Head To Head With Tegbe And Adelabu For One Ministerial Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Chidi Lloyd Apologises To Buhari, Tells Magnus Abe To 'Take His Sanctimony To The Dogs'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Asked To Join A Cult To Get Political Position, Says Taribo West
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections I Won't Manipulate Elections In Your Favour, Buhari Tells APC Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Dapo Abiodun Meets Gbenga Daniel Behind Closed Door Hours After His Resignation From PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Finding Meaning In Pius Adesanmi’s Self-prophesied Death By Ogaga Ifowodo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Reason To Resign From PDP At This Time, Says Jonathan
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Bags Of Sand Sent To Families Of Victims Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oyetola Speaks On Payment Of Half Salaries In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Combatting Rogue Pastors and Commercialization in South Africa By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad