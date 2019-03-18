Prosecution Tenders Exhibits As Onnoghen’s Trial Resumes In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2019

Exhibits have been tendered in the ongoing trial of Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), by the prosecution team led by Aliyu Umar (SAN).

The exhibits comprise the petition written by a civil society group and which informed the six-count charge preferred against the suspended CJN. Also tendered were two assets declaration forms (Forms CCB1) submitted by Onnoghen in 2014 and 2015.

The defence counsel to Onnoghen led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) noted that the forms were “in loose form and appeared to be tampered with”, adding that he would refer to it later.

The evidence was admitted without further objections by the defence team.

Justice Onnoghen is facing a six-count charge bothering on fraudulent declaration of assets.

The proceeding, which commenced on Monday morning, had the suspended CJN, as well as other high ranking judicial officers in attendance.

The trial was earlier scheduled to commence on March 12, but was adjourned till Monday following Onnoghen’s absence from the Code of Conduct Tribunal, over medical conditions related to toothache and high blood pressure, according to the presentation made by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) on the earlier scheduled date. Onnoghen’s medical doctor had also recommended bed rest.

However, the CCT under the chairmanship of Danladi Umar, resumed proceedings at 10am on Monday after the suspended CJN indicated that he had recovered.

James Opala, the first witness in the case, led by the prosecution counsel has given his testimony.

SaharaReporters, New York

