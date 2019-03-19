Boko Haram Carts Away Foodstuffs, Bombs 'Only Surviving Bank' In Adamawa Town

"We returned home this morning to see that our food stuffs have been carted away by the terrorists. We lost two of our aged fathers due to high blood pressure. Our only surviving bank (Union Bank) was robbed."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

The Union Bank in Michika town of Adamawa State has been bombed and looted, SaharaReporters can report.

SaharaReporters had reported on Monday night that suspected Boko Haram terrorists in their droves were on the rampage in Michika town, forcing residents to take refuge on the mountains.

The residents, who returned to their homes on Tuesday morning, met a looted and vandalised town, with Union Bank suffering the worst devastation.

Patience Kilba Kwache, a resident, said: "We returned home this morning to see that our foodstuffs had been carted away by the terrorists. We lost two of our aged fathers due to high blood pressure. Our only surviving bank (Union Bank) was robbed. Food items taken, but no one was shot to the glory of God.”

Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Public Relations of the Nigeria Army, issued a statement saying the terrorists had been repelled.

According to the military, calm had been restored to the town.

The statement read: “Boko Haram terrorists met their waterloo and suffered heavy casualties yesterday evening, 18 March,  2019, when they attempted to infiltrate Michika in Adamawa State.

"At about 7:20 pm, gallant troops of 115 Task Force Battalion deployed at Lassa in Borno State received a distress call from vigilantes at Maikadiri village on movement of suspected BHTs along Maikadiri–Shuwari en route Michika.

"The troops immediately organized blocking positions and swooped on the terrorists which led to exchange of fire. The terrorists attempted to escape but were intercepted and suppressed with heavy volume of fire.

"Consequently, the gallant troops with reinforcement from 143 Battalion Gulak engaged the terrorists on Two Front Coordinated Attacks. The BHTs were completely routed by the troops, neutralizing many of them, while others fled in disarray due to superior firepower.

"As a result, they hastily evacuated most of their corpses under the cover of darkness. The entire area has been dominated by own troops and the situation is completely under control.

"Items captured from the terrorists include one Ford vehicle, two Toyota Starlet vehicles loaded with foodstuffs, one motorcycle and one tyre inflating machine.”

Noting that it would continue to monitor the situation on Tuesday, the statement added that “Calm has since returned to the city and inhabitants of the town are hereby enjoined to report the presence of strange faces in their localities and go about their normal businesses.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME My Assets Declaration Forms Have Been Tampered With, Says Onnoghen
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Real Reason Another Lagos Building Collapsed And Why The Govt Denied It
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News Southern Kaduna Indigenes Protest Against Massacre By 'Herdsmen', Condemn El-Rufai's 'Deafening Silence'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Army Counters INEC, Says Wike’s Security Aides Attacked Soldiers At Rivers Collation Centre
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Confusion As Man Who 'Defiled His Niece' Absconds From Court During Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Something Is Fundamentally Wrong With Us’ — Daniel Responds To Criticism of His Exit From PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Lawmaker-Elect Presents Certificate Of Return To MC Oluomo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande in Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Won't Present Certificate Of Return To Okorocha, INEC Insists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria 2019: Eshu Laalu As Polling Agent By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal I Acted Within CCT Powers To Suspend Onnoghen, Says Umar
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Govt May Increase VAT To Fund New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Was Adjudged Highest Property Owner In Imo And Abuja Before Becoming Governor, Says Spokesman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad