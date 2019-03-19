BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Collating, Announcing Bauchi Election Result

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from collating the figures from the electoral exercise held in Bauch state on March 9, 2019.

Issuing the ruling on Tuesday, Justice Ekwo Ejembi gave the judgment on a suit filed on the matter.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the state, incumbent Governor Mohammed Abubakar, had filed a suit challenging the commission on the legality of the collation exercise, which was scheduled to continue today.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after Abubakar visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, during which the Buhari had supported the Governor’s decision to go to court.

The collation exercise was scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

Details later...