BREAKING: In Line With Court order, INEC Halts Collation Of Bauchi Gov Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted its scheduled collation of results for the governorship election in Bauchi State.

Professor Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), announced the decision of the commission on Tuesday at a press conference.

The commission was scheduled to continue the collation exercise for the governorship and state house of assembly elections held on March 9, 2019, which was later declared inconclusive.

The collation centre was attacked by thugs during the announcement of the results. However, an investigative committee set up by INEC disclosed that duplicate and original registration area result sheets containing the outcome of the elections were available.

The collation process for Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) was scheduled to continue on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

However, a court order issued on Tuesday, after a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, directed INEC to halt the process.

In line with the court order, the commission has halted the collation process for the governorship election, noting that a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday would determine the announcement of a new date for the exercise.

However, INEC said it would go ahead with the collation of results for the state house of assembly elections.​