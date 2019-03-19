BREAKING: In Line With Court order, INEC Halts Collation Of Bauchi Gov Election Results

However, INEC said it would go ahead with the collation of results for the state house of assembly elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

Breaking News Sahara Reporters Media

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted its scheduled collation of results for the governorship election in Bauchi State.

Professor Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), announced the decision of the commission on Tuesday at a press conference.

The commission was scheduled to continue the collation exercise for the governorship and state house of assembly elections held on March 9, 2019, which was later declared inconclusive. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Stops INEC From Collating, Announcing Bauchi Election Result 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

The collation centre was attacked by thugs during the announcement of the results. However, an investigative committee set up by INEC disclosed that duplicate and original registration area result sheets containing the outcome of the elections were available.

The collation process for Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) was scheduled to continue on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

However, a court order issued on Tuesday, after a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, directed INEC to halt the process.

In line with the court order, the commission has halted the collation process for the governorship election, noting that a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday would determine the announcement of a new date for the exercise.

However, INEC said it would go ahead with the collation of results for the state house of assembly elections.​

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Lawmaker-Elect Presents Certificate Of Return To MC Oluomo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Something Is Fundamentally Wrong With Us’ — Daniel Responds To Criticism of His Exit From PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Won't Present Certificate Of Return To Okorocha, INEC Insists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Gbenga Daniel Pulled Out Of PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Lawmaker-Elect Presents Certificate Of Return To MC Oluomo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As Another Building Collapses On Lagos Island
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections How Court Nullified Candidatures Of Omo-Agege, Ogboru... Sacked Delta APC Exco
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension In Bauchi As Garrison Commander Is Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Something Is Fundamentally Wrong With Us’ — Daniel Responds To Criticism of His Exit From PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal I Wasn't Aware Onnoghen Was Suspended Before I Was Sworn In, Says Muhammad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections We Won't Present Certificate Of Return To Okorocha, INEC Insists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal I Acted Within CCT Powers To Suspend Onnoghen, Says Umar
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reasons Gbenga Daniel Pulled Out Of PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okorocha Was Adjudged Highest Property Owner In Imo And Abuja Before Becoming Governor, Says Spokesman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets With Tinubu, Akande in Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbenga Daniel 'Frees' His Supporters For PDP And APC — But They Insist 'We Haven't Asked For Freedom'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad