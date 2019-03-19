Buhari Told Me Suing INEC Is The Best Way To Go, Says Bauchi Gov

“I am a lawyer and I am pursuing the legal angle. I briefed him and he emphasized that it is the best way to go," Abubakar said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2019

Mohammed Abubakar, Governor of Bauchi State, says President Muhammadu Buhari give him the nod to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its decision to collate results in the two Local Government Areas (LGAs), instead of conducting a supplementary election.

The incumbent Governor, who contested against Bala Mohammed, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this on Monday after a meeting with the President in Abuja.

Kyari Mohammed, the Returning Officer in the state, had declared the election inconclusive after it was observed that the margin between the two leading candidates was less than the number of cancelled votes.

PDP got 469,512 votes, which was 4,059 votes more than the incumbent Governor, who secured 465,453 votes.

Besides, Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has blamed the loss of Bauchi on malfunctioned card readers.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, he enjoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to rush into jubilation, as “INEC would be made to offer explanations” for the alleged infractions.

Alleging collusion, Nabena wondered how APC that won 21 seats to PDP’s five in the state assembly could have lost the governorship.

While justifying the need for a rerun at the aforementioned council, the spokesman noted that Mrs. Dominion Anosike, the Returning Officer, had alleged intimidation and harassment during collation of the results.
 

